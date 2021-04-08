The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections spiked to near 30, according to Thursday’s state data report, while 350 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 28 COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 7,400 and 196 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had 11 cases for 3,021 and 93 deaths.
Scott County saw 10 cases for 1,737 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had six cases and one death for 2,382 and 46 deaths.
Norton saw one case for 260 and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 350 to 38,238 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 14,488 — 16.75% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,870,658 doses have been given and 1,604,477 people have received two doses — 19.2% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,928 new cases and 21 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 631,083 and 10,436 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 8.1% to 6.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 6.2% to 6.3%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and added a case for one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
