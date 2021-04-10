The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections climbed over 10, according to Saturday’s state data report, while almost 800 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 11 COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 7,418 and 196 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw nine cases for 1,751 and 51 deaths.
Wise County had one case for 3,021 and 92 deaths.
Norton saw one case and one death for 261 cases and seven deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,385 cases and 46 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 797 to 39,630 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 15,563 — 18% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,036,315 doses have been given and 1,736,603 people have received two doses — 20.3% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,700 new cases and seven deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 634,325 and 10,458 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 7.4% to 7.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 6.3% to 6.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
