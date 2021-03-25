The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections reached 11, according to Thursday’s state data report, with more than 300 residents vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net 10 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,239 and 192 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had six cases for 2,960 and 92 deaths.
Scott County saw four cases for 1,677 and 50 deaths.
Lee County had one case for 2,354 and 44 deaths.
Norton saw its case total adjusted down by one for 248 and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 31,426 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 316 new vaccinations since Wednesday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 10,871 — 12.57% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,180,333 doses have been given and 1,837,917 people have received two doses — 13.72% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,559 new cases and three deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 610,263 and 10,147 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 6% to 5.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity dropped from 5.6% to 5.5%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor infection Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000