The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections reached 10, according to Monday’s state data report, while more than 1,000 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 10 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,345 and 194 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had four cases for 3,000 and 92 deaths.
Lee County saw four cases for 2,373 and 45 deaths.
Scott County had one case for 1,715 and 51 deaths.
Norton saw one case for 257 and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 1,080 to 37,151 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 13,795 — 15.95% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,800,332 doses have been given and 1,543,719 people have received two doses — 18.1% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,023 new cases and 31 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 626,171 and 10,360 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 6% to 6.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.4%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
