The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections exceeded 20 for a second day, according to Wednesday’s state data report, while the number of new vaccinations passed 500.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 24 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,924 and 177 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 15 cases and one death for 2,840 and 86 deaths.
Lee County had five cases for 2,269 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw four cases for 1,578 and 47 deaths.
Norton remained at 237 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 18,358 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 509 new vaccinations since Tuesday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 6,120 — 7.1% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,667,353 doses have been given and 516,655 people have received two doses — 5.99% of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,907 new cases and 149 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 587,946 and 7,807 deaths.
Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver said Wednesday that the statewide death rate — more than 100 in recent days — came from a combination of a lag in death certificates being reported to the VDH and of deaths resulting from the post- holiday case surge in January.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 7,353,069 of 8.63 million residents, or 85.2%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,799,799 people have been tested to date, or 67.21%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,426 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 46.75%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 8.8% to 9.2%. The statewide seven- day positivity rate dropped from 8.3% to 8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases but added one case for one staff/contractor infection Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and added one case for one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 52-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 54-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district, Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district.
For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Scott counties schools were ranked highest-risk. Lee County and Norton’s schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.