The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level climbed near 30, according to Friday’s state data report, while more than 550 people got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 29 COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,763 and 172 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 14 cases for 2,764 and 84 deaths. Lee County had seven cases for 2,219 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw six cases for 1,544 and 46 deaths. Norton had two cases for 236 and four deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 13,861 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 558 additional doses since Thursday’s report and 16.03% of the district population.
Allocation of doses to individual health districts was not available on VDH’s vaccine information website Friday. The last released total of vaccines for the LENOWISCO district was 22,225.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 2,874 — 3.32% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,243,231 doses have been given and 270,738 people have received two doses — 3.14% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 3,191 new cases and eight new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 544,209 and 6,966 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 6,976,127 of 8.63 million residents, or 80.84%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,553,955 people have been tested to date, or 64.36%. In the LENOWISCO district, 39,375 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 45.54%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 10.1% to 8.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 10.1% to 10%.
According to the VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard on Friday, an outbreak at NOVA Health and Rehabilitation in Scott County was marked closed with 112 staff and/or resident cases and 17 deaths. An outbreak at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation was also marked closed with 113 cases and fewer than five deaths.
In Lee County, an outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation remained in progress with 177 cases and 19 deaths.
An outbreak at Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap in Wise County was marked closed with 221 cases and 41 deaths. An outbreak reported Jan. 7 at Eastside high School in Coeburn was marked pending closure with seven cases
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and two staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 39-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 42-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee, Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district and Norton City Schools were ranked higher-risk. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked lowest-risk. Wise County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.