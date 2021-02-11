The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level climbed near 20, according to Thursday’s state data report, while almost 600 people got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 17 COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,734 and 172 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw eight cases for 2,750 and 84 deaths. Lee County had four cases for 2,212 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw four cases for 1,538 and 46 deaths. Norton had one case for 234 and four deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 13,303 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 595 additional doses since Wednesday’s report and 15.38% of the district population. That compares to 22,225 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 2,461 — 2.85% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,191,875 doses have been given and 245,471 people have received two doses — 2.85% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 3,699 new cases and 26 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 541,018 and 6,958 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 6,925,365 of 8.63 million residents, or 80.25%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,518,735 people have been tested to date, or 63.95%. In the LENOWISCO district, 39,052 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 45.16%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 9.9% to 10.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 10.1%
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and two staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 38-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 41-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee, Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district and Norton City Schools were ranked higher-risk. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk. Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.