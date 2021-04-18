The LENOWISCO Health District saw almost 10 COVID-19 infections, according to Sunday’s state report, while more than 400 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported eight COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,484 and 197 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had four cases for 3,046 and 93 deaths.
Scott County saw three cases for 1,779 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had one case for 2,397 and 46 deaths.
Norton remained at 262 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 431 to 42,968 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 18,142 — 20.98% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,375,028 doses have been given and 2,103,815 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 24.6% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,305 new cases and 17 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 646,133 cases and 10,581 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district dropped from 7.6% to 7.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 6.1% to 6%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
