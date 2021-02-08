The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level hit its lowest point since the beginning of the year, according to Monday’s state data report, while 51 people got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported five COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 6,685 and 171 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw four cases for 2,720 and 84 deaths. Lee County had one case for 2,200 and 38 deaths.
Scott County remained at 1,531 cases but added one death for 46. Norton remained at 234 cases and three deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 11,885 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 51 additional doses since Sunday’s report and 13.74% of the district population. That compares to 22,125 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,665 — 1.93% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,105,102 doses have been given and 206,942 people have received two doses — 2.4% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,700 new cases and 42 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 530,825 and 6,820 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 6,812,774 of 8.63 million residents, or 78.94%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,449,974 people have been tested to date, or 63.15%. In the LENOWISCO district, 38,822 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 44.9%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 11.4% to 9.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 10.4% to 10.2%.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and added a case for five staff/contractor cases Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and dropped two cases for two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 35-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 38-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk. Wise County Schools were ranked higher-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.