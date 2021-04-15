The LENOWISCO Health District saw a 15-case drop in daily COVID-19 infections, according to Thursday’s state data report, while more than 300 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported five COVID-19-related case and no deaths for totals of 7,462 and 197 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw two cases for 2,394 and 46 deaths.
Scott County had two cases for 1,770 cases and 51 deaths.
Wise County had one case for 3,034 and 93 deaths.
Norton remained at 264 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 319 to 41,175 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 16,657 — 19.26% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,233,915 doses have been given and 1,933,945 people have received two doses — 22.7% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,425 new cases and four deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 641,626 and 10,529 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in
Thursday’s report rose from 5.8% to 7.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
