The LENOWISCO Health District saw two COVID-19 infections, according to Monday’s state report, while more than 100 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported two COVID-19-related case and no deaths for totals of 7,486 and 197 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had two cases for 3,048 and 93 deaths.
Scott County remained at 1,779 cases and 51 deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,397 cases and 46 deaths.
Norton remained at 262 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 117 to 43,085 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 18,310 — 21.17% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,404,507 doses have been given and 2,137,823 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 24.6% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 978 new cases and 14 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 647,111 and 10,595 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 7.5% to 7.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 6% to 6.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
