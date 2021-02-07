The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case dropped below 20 and 482 people got vaccinations, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 15 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 6,680 and 170 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw nine cases for 2,716 and 84 deaths. Lee County had three cases for 2,199 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw three cases for 1,531 and 45 deaths. Norton had remained at 234 cases and three deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 11,834 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 482 additional doses since Saturday’s report and 13.69% of the district population. That compares to 19,525 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,641 — 1.9% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,072,748 doses have been given and 195,970 people have received two doses — 2.27% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,149 new cases and five new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 529,125 and 6,778 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 6,797,457 of 8.63 million residents, or 78.77%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,437,773 people have been tested to date, or 63.01%. In the LENOWISCO district, 38,777 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 44.84%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 11.7% to 11.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 10.5% to 10.4%.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and four cases Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 34-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 37-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four school systems were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.
(02-06-2021)
COVID-19 in SWVA: LENOWISCO district daily cases near 50
The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case climbed near 50 and 407 people got vaccinations, according to Saturday’s state data report.
VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 47 COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 6,665 and 170 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 36 cases for 2,707 and 84 deaths. Lee County had eight cases for 2,196 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 1,528 and 45 deaths. Norton had one case and one death for 234 and three deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 11,352 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 407 additional doses since Friday’s report and 13.13% of the district population. That compares to 19,525 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,562 — 1.81% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,022,150 doses have been given and 178,708 people have received two doses — 2.07% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 4,709 new cases and 41 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 526,176 and 6,773 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 6,762,945 of 8.63 million residents, or 78.37%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,410,417 people have been tested to date, or 62.69%. In the LENOWISCO district, 38,687 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 44.74%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 10.6% to 11.7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 10.8% to 10.5%.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison rose from 59 to 59 inmate cases while active staff/contractor cases rose by one to four cases Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap added four cases for 16 inmate cases and remained at our active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 33-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 36-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk. Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.