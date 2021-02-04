The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases dropped to 10 and 182 people got vaccinations, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net 10 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,580 and 169 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 11 cases and one death for 2,173 cases and 38 deaths. Wise County had its case total adjusted down by one in the VDH report to 2,666 and 84 deaths.
Scott County remained at 1,518 and 45 deaths. Norton remained at 233 cases and two deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 10,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 182 additional doses since Wednesday’s report and 12.24% of the district population. That compares to 18,025 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,391 — 1.61% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 920,641 doses have been given and 145,284 people have received two doses — 1.68% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,959 new cases and 58 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 513,339 and 6,575 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 6,628,525 of 8.63 million residents, or 76.81%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,316,450 people have been tested to date, or 61.6%. In the LENOWISCO district, 38,065 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 44.02%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 12.2% to 11.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 11.3% to 11%
A new outbreak — in an unspecified congregate living setting — was reported in the district in Thursday's report, for a pandemic total of 57 outbreaks.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 39 inmate cases and dropped three cases to three active staff/contractor cases on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap added a case for 16 inmate cases and another case for four active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 31-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 34-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four school systems were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.