The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level climbed over 20, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while 236 people got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net 22 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 6,707 and 171 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 18 cases for 2,738 and 84 deaths. Lee County had three cases for 2,203 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 1,533 and 46 deaths. Norton’s case total was adjusted down by one for 233 and three deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 12,121 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 236 additional doses since Monday’s report and 14.02% of the district population. That compares to 22,225 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,752 — 2.03% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 1,130,763 doses have been given and 217,605 people have received two doses — 2.52% of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 3,291 new cases and 78 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 534,116 and 6,898 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 6,847,477 of 8.63 million residents, or 79.35%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,469,777 people have been tested to date, or 63.38%. In the LENOWISCO district, 38,907 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 44.99%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 9.8% to 9.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 10.2%.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and five staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 36-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 39-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk. Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.