The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level climbed over 20, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while daily district vaccinations neared 200.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 24 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,900 and 176 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 14 cases for 2,825 and 85 deaths. Lee County had five cases for 2,264 and 38 deaths.
Scott County saw four cases for 1,574 and 47 deaths. Norton had one case and one death for 237 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 17,849 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 194 new vaccinations since Sunday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 5,706 — 6.6% of the district’s 86,471 residents.
Statewide, 1,632,700 doses have been given and 497,401 people have received two doses — 5.76% of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,769 new cases and 172 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 567,039 and 7,658 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 7,316,234 of 8.63 million residents, or 84.8%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,778,994 people have been tested to date, or 67%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,331 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 46.64%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report rose from 8.4% to 8.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 8.3%.
One new outbreak was reported at an unspecified educational setting in the LENOWISCO Health District for 59 outbreaks during the pandemic.
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and dropped one case to no staff/contractor case Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 51-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 53-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Scott County and Norton schools were ranked higher-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Scott counties schools were ranked highest-risk. Lee County and Norton’s schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to the VDH site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.