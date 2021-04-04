The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections dropped below five, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported three COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,335 and 194 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had one case for 2,996 and 92 deaths.
Scott County saw one case for 1,714 and 51 deaths.
Norton had one case for 256 and six deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,369 cases and 45 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccines was adjusted down by 1,841 doses to 36,071 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 13,745 — 15.9% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,769,690 doses have been given and 1,519,021 people have received two doses — 17.8% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,267 new cases and 42 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 625,148 and 10,329 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report rose from 5.4% to 6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.4%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.