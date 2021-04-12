The LENOWISCO Health District saw three new COVID-19 infections, according to Monday’s state data report, while more than 100 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported three COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 7,422 and 1967deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw three cases for 1,754 cases and 51 deaths.
Wise County remained at 3,021 cases and added one death for 93 deaths.
Norton remained at 261 cases and seven deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,386 cases and 46 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 102 to 40,381 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 16,111 — 18.63% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,127,260 doses have been given and 1,817,033 people have received two doses — 21.3% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,310 new cases and 14 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 636,862 cases and 10,486 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 6.5% to 6.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.