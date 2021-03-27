The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections dropped below five with one death, according to Saturday’s state data report, with more than 100 residents vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported four COVID-19-related cases and one death reported for totals of 7,251 and 194 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had three cases and one death for 2,971 and 93 deaths.
Scott County saw one case for 1,678 and 50 deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,354 cases and 45 deaths.
Norton remained at 248 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 31,868 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 140 new vaccinations since Friday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 10,987 — 12.71% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 2,265,098 doses have been given and 1,222,047 people have received two doses — 14.2% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,912 new cases and 24 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 613,974 and 10,178 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 5.5% to 4.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rose from 5.6% to 5.7%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000