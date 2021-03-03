The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections put the pandemic total over 7,000, according to Wednesday’s state data report, while vaccinations neared 550.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 16 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,011 and 189 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw six cases for 2,298 and 42 deaths.
Scott County had five cases for 1,591 and 49 deaths.
Wise County saw four cases for 2,882 cases and 92 deaths.
Norton had one case for 240 and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 21,482 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 549 new vaccinations since Tuesday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 7,815 — 9.04% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,062,403 doses have been given and 716,660 people have received two doses — 8.3 % of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,549 new cases and 383 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 580,108 and 9,326 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 7,579,995 of 8.63 million residents, or 87.83%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,946,972 people have been tested to date, or 68.91%. In the LENOWISCO district, 41,139 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 47.58%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report dropped from 7.4% to 6.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 7.1% to 6.7%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 59-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 61-day decrease in that measure.
The pandemic measures dashboard was revised on Wednesday to rank schools based on a seven-day rolling average of case incidence and percent change in that incidence on a scale of high-substantial-moderate-low. In the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district, and Scott County and Norton City schools were ranked as substantial.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked high, with Norton City and Scott County’s schools ranked low.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.