Daily COVID-19 cases in the LENOWISCO Health continued a downward trend as 84 people got vaccinations, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 12 COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,559 and 166 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw seven cases for 2,156 cases and 37 deaths. Scott County had five cases for 1,507 and 44 deaths.
Wise County had three cases for 2,622, and its total of COVID-19-related deaths was adjusted down by one to 83 deaths. Norton remained at 234 and two deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 10,333 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 84 additional doses since Sunday’s report and 11.95% of the district population.
That compares to 18,025 doses allocated to hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,345 — 1.56% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 873,468 doses have been given and 130,735 people have received two doses — 1.56% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 2,740 new cases and 43 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 510,380 and 6,517 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 6,569,378 of 8.63 million residents, or 76.12%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,281,726 people have been tested to date, or 61.2%. In the LENOWISCO district, 37,954 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 43.89%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 15.7% to 14.9%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 11.7% to 11.5%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 39 inmate cases and added a case for six active staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 14 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 29-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 32-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee, Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked lowest-risk, while Norton City Schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.