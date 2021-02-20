The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases remained below. 15 according to Saturday’s state data report, while the region's daily vaccinations exceeded 600.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 14 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,863 and 175 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 10 cases for 2,807 and 85 deaths. Scott County had three cases for 1,566 and 47 deaths.
Lee County saw one case for 2,255 and 38 deaths. Norton remained at 235 cases and added a death for five deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 17,266 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 614 additional doses since Friday’s report and 19.97% of the district population.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 5,293 — 6.12% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,541,772 doses have been given and 440,339 people have received two doses — 5.1% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,882 new cases and 99 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 561,812 and 7,197 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 7,242,800 of 8.63 million residents, or 83.93%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,728,208 people have been tested to date, or 66.38%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,122 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 46.4%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report rose from 8% to 10%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 8.2%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor case Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 47-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 50-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton City Schools lowest-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Scott County Schools were ranked highest-risk. Lee and Wise counties and Norton’s schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to the VDH site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.