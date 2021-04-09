The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections dropped below 10, according to Friday’s state data report, while almost 600 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net seven COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,407 and 195 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County’s case and death totals each were adjusted down by one in Friday’s report, for 3,020 and 92 deaths.
Scott County saw five cases for 1,742 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had three cases for 2,385 and 46 deaths.
Norton remained at 260 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 595 to 38,833 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 14,912 — 17.25% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,976,005 doses have been given and 1,683,673 people have received two doses — 19.7% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,542 new cases and 15 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 632,625 and 10,451 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 6.8% to 7.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.3%.
One outbreak remained in progress in Wise County on Friday at J.W. Adams Combined school with six total cases.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.