The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections dropped below 10, according to Saturday’s state data report, with almost 2,500 residents vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported a net seven COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,332 and 194 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County’s case total was adjusted down by one case in the VDH report 2,995 and 92 deaths.
Scott County saw four cases for 1,713 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had two cases for 2,369 cases and 45 deaths.
Norton saw two cases for 253 and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 38,506 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 2,495 new vaccinations since Friday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 13,350 — 15.44% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,704,038 doses have been given and 1,467,640 people have received two doses — 17.2% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,542 new cases and eight deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 623,881 and 10,287 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 5.6% to 5.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 6.2% to 6.4%.
Case totals for Red Onion and Wallens Ridge state prisons and Wise Correctional Center were not available at press time Saturday.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.