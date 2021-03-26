The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections dropped below 10 with one death, according to Friday’s state data report, with more than 300 residents vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported eight COVID-19-related cases — all in Wise County — and one death in Lee County for totals of 7,247 and 193 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had eight cases for 2,968 and 92 deaths.
Scott County remained at 1,677 cases and 50 deaths.
Lee County had one death for 2,354 and 45 deaths.
Norton remained at 248 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 31,728 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 302 new vaccinations since Wednesday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 10,990 — 12.71% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 2,180,333 doses have been given and 1,837,917 people have received two doses — 14.2% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,799 new cases and seven deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 612,062 and 10,154 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report remained at 5.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity remained at 5.6%.
An outbreak reported Feb. 24 at Rye Cove High School remained in progress according to Friday’s report, with the case total adjusted from five cases to fewer than five.
An outbreak in an unspecified education setting was reported in the district, for a total of 64 outbreaks during the pandemic.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and dropped one case to zero staff/contractor infections Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
