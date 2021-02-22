The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level stayed below 10, according to Monday’s state data report, while daily district vaccinations remained unchanged from Sunday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported nine COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,876 and 175 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw four cases for 2,259 and 38 deaths. Wise County had three cases for 2,811 and 85 deaths.
Lee County saw two cases for 1,570 and 47 deaths. Norton remained at 236 cases and five deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 17,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — no change from Sunday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 5,564 — 6.43% of the district’s 86,471 population and no change from Sunday’s VDH report.
Statewide, 1,602,502 doses have been given and 481,287 people have received two doses — 5.58% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,155 new cases and 155 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 565,270 and 7,486 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 7,288,594 of 8.63 million residents, or 84.45%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,762,389 people have been tested to date, or 66.62%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,221 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 46.51%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 8.5% to 8.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 8.3%.
VDH and Walgreen have also expanded their partnership to offer free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing at the company's stores in Southwest Virginia. According to VDH spokesperson Robert Parker, Walgreens at 119 E. Jackson St., Gate City will offer the free tests.
“While recent focus of VDH has been on vaccinations, testing remains a critical response component in containing existing disease in our communities” VDH Chief Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Parham Jaberi said Monday. “This expanded partnership increases access to testing for communities that lack adequate testing services including communities with a high rate of vulnerable populations.”
The tests are encouraged for individuals who are symptomatic, those who have been in close contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, and anyone at high risk of complications, essential employees such as educators, childcare providers and healthcare providers, Parker said.
Walgreens pharmacy teams will oversee the patient’s self-administration of a COVID-19 test, Parker said, and test results will be processed at the pharmacy and provided to patients within 24 hours.
COVID-19 testing will be available by appointment to adults and children age 3 and older who meet screening criteria to receive a test. Appointments can be made by following the steps at Walgreens.com/COVID19Testing
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor case Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and dropped one case to no active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 49-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 52-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton City Schools lower-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Scott County Schools were ranked highest-risk. Lee and Wise counties and Norton’s schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to the VDH site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.