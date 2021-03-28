The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections remained below 10, according to Sunday’s state data report, with almost 800 residents vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported six COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,257 and 194 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County had three cases for 2,357 cases and 45 deaths.
Scott County saw two cases for 1,680 and 50 deaths.
Wise County had one case for 2,972 and 93 deaths.
Norton remained at 248 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 32,654 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 786 new vaccinations since Saturday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 11,311 — 13.1% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 2,337,858 doses have been given and 1,253,021 people have received two doses — 14.7% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,392 new cases and 20 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 615,366 and 10,198 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 4.8% to 4.1%. The statewide seven-day positivity remained at 5.7%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000