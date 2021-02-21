The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily case level dropped to four, according to Sunday’s state data report, while daily district vaccinations were below 400.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported four COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,867 and 175 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw two cases for 1,568 and 47 deaths. Wise County had one case for 2,808 and 85 deaths.
Norton saw one case for 236 and five deaths. Lee County remained at 2,255 cases and 38 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 17,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 389 additional doses since Saturday’s report and 20.41% of the district population.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 5,564 — 6.43% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 1,574,229 doses have been given and 463,117 people have received two doses — 5.37% of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,882 new cases and 99 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 561,812 and 7,197 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 7,270,535 of 8.63 million residents, or 84.25%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,749,734 people have been tested to date, or 66.62%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,221 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 46.51%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 10% to 8.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 8.2% to 8.3%
Case numbers for Red Onion State Prison, Wallens Ridge State Prison and Wise Correctional Center were not available.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 48-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 53-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district, while Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton City Schools lowest-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Scott County Schools were ranked highest-risk. Lee and Wise counties and Norton’s schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To pre-register for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to the VDH site vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.