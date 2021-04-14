The LENOWISCO Health District saw 20 new COVID-19 infections, according to Wednesday’s state data report, while more than 200 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 20 COVID-19-related case and no deaths for totals of 7,457 and 197 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had 12 cases for 3,033 and 93 deaths.
Lee County saw four cases for 2,392 and 46 deaths.
Scott County had three cases for 1,768 cases and 51 deaths.
Norton saw one case for 264 and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 271 to 40,856 during the pandemic.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 16,441 — 19% of the region's population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,200,121 doses have been given and 1,896,053 people have received two doses — 22.2% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,301 new cases and four deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 640,211 infections and 10,510 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report dropped from 6.8% to 5.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 6.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap held steady at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.