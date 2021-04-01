The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections reached 17, according to Thursday’s state data report, with more than 750 residents vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 17 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,309 and 194 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had four cases for 2,988 and 92 deaths.
Scott County saw nine cases for 1,703 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had two cases for 2,365 cases and 45 deaths.
Norton saw two cases for 253 and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 35,557 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 754 new vaccinations since Wednesday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 12,917 — 14.94% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,565,265 doses have been given and 1,375,802 people have received two doses — 16.1% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
VDH reported 1,825 new cases and 16 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 620,801 and 10,268 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 5.2% to 5.9%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 5.8% to 6.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections on Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
