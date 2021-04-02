The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections dropped below 17, according to Friday’s state data report, and more than 450 residents were vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 16 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,325 and 194 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had eight cases for 2,996 and 92 deaths.
Scott County saw six cases for 1,709 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had two cases for 2,367 cases and 45 deaths.
Norton remained at 253 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 36,011 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 454 new vaccinations since Thursday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 13,121 — 15.17% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,633,689 doses have been administered and 1,416,919 people have received two doses — 16.6% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
An outbreak reported Feb. 24 at Rye Cove high School in Scott County remained in progress Friday with fewer than five people infected. A new outbreak at J.W. Adams Combined School in Wise County reported March 25 remained in progress with six infected.
The VDH reported 1,538 new cases and 11 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 622,339 and 10,279 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 5.9% to 5.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 6.1% to 6.2%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
