The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily number of new COVID-19 infections stayed below 15, according to Wednesday’s state data report, with almost 400 residents vaccinated.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 12 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,292 and 194 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had one case for 2,983, and the VDH adjusted the county's death toll down by one to 92.
Scott County saw six cases for 1,694 and 51 deaths.
Lee County had three cases for 2,363 cases and 45 deaths.
Norton saw two cases for 249 and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 34,803 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 389 new vaccinations since Tuesday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 12,650 — 14.63% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,515,287 doses have been given and 1,346,564 people have received two doses — 15.8% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,035 new cases and 10 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 618,976 and 10,252 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 4.9% to 5.2%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 5.8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
