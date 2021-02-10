The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases dropped by half compared to Tuesday while the daily number of vaccinations doubled, according to Wednesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district accounted for 10 COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 6,717 and 172 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw five cases for 2,208 and 38 deaths. Wise County had four cases for 2,742 and 84 deaths.
Scott County saw one case for 1,534 and 46 deaths. Norton remained at 233 cases and added a death for four.
In the LENOWISCO district, 12,708 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 587 additional doses since Tuesday’s report and 14.7% of the district population. That compares to 22,225 doses allocated to district hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 2,126 — 2.46% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,156,117 doses have been given and 229,345 people have received two doses — 2.66% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 3,203 new cases and 34 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 537,319 and 6,932 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 6,878,274 of 8.63 million residents, or 79.7%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,486,136 people have been tested to date, or 63.57%. In the LENOWISCO district, 38,913 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 45%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report rose from 9.6% to 9.9%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 10.2% to 10.1%
Inmate cases at Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 and dropped from five to two staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and dropped from two to one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 37-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 40-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district Lee, Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district and Norton City Schools were ranked higher-risk. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk. Wise County Schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.