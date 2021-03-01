The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections fell below five, according to Monday’s state data report, while the number of new deaths reached five.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported four COVID-19-related cases and five new deaths for totals of 6,986 and 188 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw two cases and two deaths for 2,874 and 92 deaths.
Lee County had one case and two deaths for 2,290 and 41 deaths.
Norton saw one case for 239 cases and six deaths.
Scott County remained at 238 cases but added one death for 49.
In the LENOWISCO district, 20,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 112 new vaccinations since Sunday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 7,699 — 8.9% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,982,780 doses have been given and 686,289 people have received two doses — 7.95 % of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,124 new cases and 231 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 577,174 and 8,783 deaths.
.The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 7,521,866 of 8.63 million residents, or 87.16%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,915,914 people have been tested to date, or 68.55%. In the LENOWISCO district, 41,028 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 47.45%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report rose from 7% to 7.4%. The statewide seven- day positivity rate dropped from 7.2% to 7.1%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor infection Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 57-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 59-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district and Scott County and Norton City schools higher-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked highest-risk, with Scott County and Norton’s schools ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.