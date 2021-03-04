The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections stayed below 20, according to Thursday’s state data report, while vaccinations topped 600.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 14 COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,025 and 189 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw 10 cases for 1,601 and 49 deaths.
Wise County had two cases for 2,884 and 92 deaths.
Lee County saw two cases for 2,300 cases and 42 deaths.
Norton remained at 240 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 22,114 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 632 new vaccinations since Wednesday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 8,226 — 9.51% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 2,122,323 doses have been given and 740,786 people have received two doses — 8.58 % of the 8.63 million state residents are fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,300 new cases and 31 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 581,408 and 9,357 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 7,616,333 of 8.63 million residents, or 87.83%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,972,272 people have been tested to date, or 69.2%. In the LENOWISCO district, 41,230 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 47.68%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 6.5% to 6.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 6.7% to 6.3%.
One new outbreak was reported in the LENOWISCO Health District in an unspecified educational setting, for a pandemic total of 61 outbreaks.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor cases on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 60-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 62-day decrease in that measure.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard for the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as high based on the seven-day case incidence rate in the district and Scott County and Norton City schools were ranked substantial.
For seven-day percent change in case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked high, with Norton City and Scott County’s schools ranked low.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.