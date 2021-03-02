The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections stayed below 10, according to Tuesday’s state data report, while adding one death.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported nine COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,995 and 189 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw four cases for 2,878 and 92 deaths.
Lee County had two cases and one death for 2,292 and 42 deaths.
Norton remained at 239 cases and six deaths.
Scott County added three cases for 1,586 and 49 deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 20,933 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 103 new vaccinations since Monday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 7,746 — 8.96% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 2,016,769 doses have been given and 697,879 people have received two doses — 8.1 % of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,385 new cases and 160 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 578,559 and 8,943 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 7,547,695 of 8.63 million residents, or 87.46%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,928,679 people have been tested to date, or 68.7%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 41,069 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 47.49%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report dropped from 7.4% to 6.5%.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 7.1% to 6.,7%
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and dropped a case to no staff/contractor infections Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 58-day drop in daily case rates.
The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 60-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district and Scott County and Norton City schools higher-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton schools were ranked highest-risk, with Wise County Schools higher-risk and Scott County Schools ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.