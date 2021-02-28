The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections fell below 10, according to Sunday’s state data report, while the number of new vaccinations was above 500.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported five COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,982 and 183 deaths during the pandemic.
Scott County saw three cases for 1,583 and 48 deaths.
Lee County had two cases for 2,289 and 39 deaths.
Wise County remained at 2,872 cases and 90 deaths.
Norton remained at 238 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 20,718 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 520 new vaccinations since Saturday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 7,687 — 8.9% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 1,933,953 doses have been given and 666,970 people have received two doses — 7.73 % of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,675 new cases and 170 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 576,050 and 8,552 deaths.
.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 7,504,678 of 8.63 million residents, or 87%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,902,722 people have been tested to date, or 68.4%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,971 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 47.38%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report dropped from 7.1% to 7%. The statewide seven- day positivity rate dropped from 7.4% to 7.2%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor infection Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 56-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 58-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton City Schools lower-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked highest-risk. Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton’s schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.