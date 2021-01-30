The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 30 and 390 people got vaccinations, according to Saturday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 23 COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,508 and 167 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw nine cases for 2,637 cases and 84 deaths. Scott County had eight cases for 1,495 and 44 deaths.
Lee County had five cases for 2,144 and 37 deaths. Norton saw one case for 232 and two deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 9,602 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 390 additional doses since Friday’s report and 11.1% of the district population.
That compares to 17,025 doses allocated to hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 1,228 — 1.42% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 758,914 doses have been given and 109,465 people have received two doses — 1.27% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 4,309 new cases and 70 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, putting the state past 500,000 pandemic cases for totals of 502,221 and 6,449 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 6,469,119 of 8.63 million residents, or 74.96%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,210,235 people have been tested to date, or 60.37%. In the LENOWISCO district, 37,694 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 43.59%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 18.6% to 16.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 12.2% to 12.1%
The LENOWISCO district reported two new outbreaks in Saturday’s report – one each in unspecified K-12 school and congregate living settings – for a pandemic total of 56.
Red Onion State Prison added two cases for 39 inmate cases and remained at seven active staff/contractor cases Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap saw a 13-case spike in inmate cases to 14 and added one case for three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 26-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 29-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee, Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked lowest-risk, while Norton City Schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.