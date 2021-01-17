The LENOWISCO Health District’s total number of COVID-19 cases passed 6,000 with a 90-case spike and no new deaths, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 90 COVID-19-related cases for totals of 6,053 and 146 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 52 cases for totals of 1,915 and 32 deaths. Wise County had 22 cases for 2,509 and 71 deaths.
Scott County had 14 cases for 1,406 and 40 deaths. Norton saw two cases for 223 and three deaths.
The VDH reported 9,914 new cases and 23 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 439,305 cases and 5,729 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 5,878,744 of 8.63 million residents, or 68.12%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,807,396 people have been tested to date, or 55.71%. In the LENOWISCO district, 35,992 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 41.62%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report remained at 19%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 14.7% to 14.9%.
Red Onion State Prison added two cases for 29 inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and seven active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 12-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall three-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four divisions were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.