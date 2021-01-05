Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases reached 75, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 75 COVID-19-related cases and one related death for totals of 5,222 and 128 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 31 cases for totals of 2,182 and 60 deaths. Lee County had 28 cases and one death for 1,594 and 31 deaths.
Scott County had 14 cases for 1,266 and 37 deaths. Norton added two cases for 180 and one death.
The VDH reported 4,377 new cases and 59 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 371,913 cases and 5,191 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 5,297,356 of 8.63 million residents, or 61.38%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,404,641 people have been tested to date, or 51.04%. In the LENOWISCO district, 33,623 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 38.88%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report decreased from 32.4% to 31.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 15.8% to 16.2%.
Red Onion State Prison added one case for 25 inmate cases and remained at 19 active staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and 12 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after an eight-day increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall five-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Lee counties schools were ranked highest-risk with Scott County Schools lower-risk and Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.