Far Southwest Virginia’s number of new COVID-19 cases stayed below 70, according to Wednesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 65 COVID-19-related cases and one related death for totals of 5,287 and 129 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 26 cases and one death for totals of 2,208 and 61 deaths. Lee County had 19 cases for 1,613 and 31 deaths.
Scott County had 19 cases for 1,285 and 37 deaths. Norton added one case for 181 and one death.
The VDH reported 5,387 new cases and 35 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 377,300 cases and 5,226 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 5,339,009 of 8.63 million residents, or 61.87%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,428,211 people have been tested to date, or 51.31%. In the LENOWISCO district, 33,799 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 39.09%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report decreased from 31.8% to 30.7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 16.2% to 16.7%.
One new outbreak was reported in the LENOWISCO Health District Wednesday in an unidentified congregate living setting, bringing the district's pandemic outbreak total to 43
Red Onion State Prison added one case for 26 inmate cases and decreased four cases to 14 active staff/contractor cases Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and 12 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 10-day increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall six-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise, Lee and Scott counties schools were ranked highest-risk with Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.