The LENOWISCO district’s daily COVID-19 cases more than doubled since Monday with two deaths, according to Tuesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 60 COVID-19-related cases for totals of 5,755 and 140 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 27 cases for totals of 1,790 and 32 deaths. Wise County had 23 cases and one death for 2,406 and 67 deaths.
Scott County had eight cases for 1,350 and 39 deaths. Norton had two cases and its second death for totals of 209 and two deaths.
The VDH reported 4,561 new cases and 84 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for 407,946 cases and 5,477 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 5,629,946 of 8.63 million residents, or 65.23%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,640,967 people have been tested to date, or 53.78%. In the LENOWISCO district, 35,035 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 40.52%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Tuesday’s report decreased from 22.9% to 21.9%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 16.7% to 16.4%.
Red Onion State Prison added a case for 28 inmate cases and dropped two cases to six active staff/contractor cases Tuesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Tuesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a five-day rise in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall 12-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk with Wise County schools moderate-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.