The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases passed 70, according to Wednesday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the district reported 73 COVID-19-related cases but no deaths for totals of 5,828 and 140 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 35 cases for totals of 1,825 and 32 deaths. Wise County had 22 cases and one death for 2,428 and 67 deaths.
Scott County had 15 cases for 1,365 and 39 deaths. Norton had one case for 210 and two deaths.
The VDH reported 4,598 new cases and 75 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 412,545 cases and 5,552 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 5,679,103 of 8.63 million residents, or 65.81%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,674,630 people have been tested to date, or 54.17%. In the LENOWISCO district, 35,091 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 40.58%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report decreased from 21.9% to 21.7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 16.4% to 15.9%.
The LENOWISCO Health District added another outbreak in Wednesday’s report, in an unspecified congregate living setting, for 47 outbreaks during the pandemic.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 28 inmate cases and six active staff/contractor cases Wednesday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Wednesday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a seven-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall 13-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk with Wise County schools moderate-risk and Scott County schools at lower-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.