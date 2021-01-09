The LENOWISCO district’s daily COVID-19 cases spiked over 150 along with three new deaths, according to Saturday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 157 COVID-19-related cases and three related deaths for totals of 5,614 and 137 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 70 cases for totals of 1,746 and 32 deaths. Wise County had 50 cases and one death for 2,339 and 65 deaths.
Scott County had 20 cases and two deaths for 1,347 and 39 deaths. Norton saw its second straight 10-case daily increase for 202 and one death.
The VDH reported 5,798 new cases and 69 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 393,715 cases and 5,381 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 5,494,313 of 8.63 million residents, or 63.67%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,537,960 people have been tested to date, or 52.58%. In the LENOWISCO district, 34,453 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 39.84%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report decreased from 28.3% to 25.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 16.8% to 16.7%.
One new COVID-19 outbreak was reported Saturday in an unidentified corrections setting in the LENOWISCO Health District, according to VDH. That brings the district’s total outbreaks to 44.
Red Onion State Prison had 27 inmate cases and decreased one case to 10 active staff/contractor cases Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added a case for 11 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 12-day increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall eight-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk with Wise and Scott counties schools higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.