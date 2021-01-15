The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases remained above 50, but there were no additional deaths, according to Friday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 53 COVID-19-related cases for totals of 5,932 and 146 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 26 cases for totals of 2,474 and 71 deaths. Lee County had 17 cases for 1,863 and 32 deaths.
Scott County had nine cases for 1,380 and 40 deaths. Norton had one case for 215 and three deaths.
The VDH reported 4,795 new cases and 30 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 422,634 cases and 5,656 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 5,763,793 of 8.63 million residents, or 66.79%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,730,680 people have been tested to date, or 54.82%. In the LENOWISCO district, 35,435 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 40.98%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report decreased from 21.4% to 20.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 15.5% to 15.2%.
The LENOWISCO Health District added three new outbreaks in Friday’s report, two in congregate living settings and one in a long-term care setting, for 51 outbreaks during the pandemic.
According to the VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard on Friday, an outbreak at NOVA Health and Rehabilitation in Scott County remained in progress with 112 staff and/or resident cases and 17 deaths — increases of two cases and one death since Jan. 8.
An outbreak reported Oct. 21 at Ridgecrest Manor Nursing and Rehab was designated pending closure with 111 cases and fewer than five deaths.
In Lee County, an outbreak at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living remains in progress with 63 cases and no deaths. An outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation remains in progress with 169 cases and 19 deaths.
A closed outbreak at Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap in Wise County has been reclassified as in-progress with 222 cases and 40 deaths.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 28 inmate cases and five active staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and added a case for seven active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 10-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall five-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk with Scott County schools lower-risk and Wise County schools at lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.