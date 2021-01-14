The LENOWISCO district’s daily COVID-19 cases passed 50 but saw six new deaths, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 51 COVID-19-related cases and six deaths for totals of 5,879 and 146 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 21 cases for totals of 1,846 and 32 deaths. Wise County had 20 cases and four deaths for 2,448 and 71 deaths.
Scott County had six cases and one death for 1,371 and 40 deaths. Norton had four cases and one death for 214 and three deaths.
The VDH reported 5,294 new cases and 74 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 417,839 cases and 5,626 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 5,724,777 of 8.63 million residents, or 66.34%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,706,714 people have been tested to date, or 54.54%. In the LENOWISCO district, 35,296 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 40.82%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report decreased from 21.7% to 21.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 15.9% to 15.5%.
The LENOWISCO Health District added another outbreak in Thursday’s report, in an unspecified health care setting — for 48 outbreaks during the pandemic.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 28 inmate cases and dropped one case to five active staff/contractor cases on Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and six active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a nine-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classified as decreasing based on an overall 14-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee County and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk, with Scott County schools moderate-risk and Wise County schools at lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.