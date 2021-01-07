Far Southwest Virginia tallied three COVID-19 deaths and almost 70 new cases, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 69 COVID-19-related cases and the three related deaths for totals of 5,356 and 133 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 41 cases and two deaths for totals of 2,249 and 63 deaths. Lee County had 19 cases and one death for 1,632 and 32 deaths.
Scott County had eight cases for 1,293 and 37 deaths. Norton added one case for 182 and one death.
The VDH reported 5,379 new cases and 49 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 382,679 cases and 5,275 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 5,388,813 of 8.63 million residents, or 62.44%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,463,768 people have been tested to date, or 51.72%. In the LENOWISCO district, 33,844 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 39.14%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Wednesday’s report decreased from 30.7% to 28.3%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 16.7% to 16.8%.
Red Onion State Prison added one case for 26 inmate cases and decreased one case to 13 cases active staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and dropped a case to 11 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 10-day increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall six-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise, Lee and Scott counties schools were ranked highest-risk with Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.