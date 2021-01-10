The LENOWISCO district’s daily COVID-19 cases neared 60 along with one new death, according to Sunday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 157 COVID-19-related cases and one related death for totals of 5,652 and 138 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 29 cases and one death for totals of 2,368 and 66 deaths. Lee County had 12 cases for 1,758 and 32 deaths.
Scott County had 12 cases for 1,339 and 39 deaths. Norton saw five cases for 207 and one death.
The VDH reported 5,141 new cases and two deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 398,856 cases and 5,383 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 5,54,349 of 8.63 million residents, or 63.67%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,537,960 people have been tested to date, or 52.58%. In the LENOWISCO district, 34,453 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 39.84%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Sunday’s report decreased from 25.8% to 23%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 16.7% to 16.8%.
Red Onion State Prison had 27 inmate cases and 10 active staff/contractor cases Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and 11 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Sunday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 13-day increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall ten-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Scott counties and Norton City schools were ranked highest-risk with Wise County schools higher-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.