Far Southwest Virginia’s daily COVID-19 cases stayed below 50, according to Monday’s state data report.
Cases among staff at Thomas Walker High School in Lee County also have delayed that school's return to in-person classes.
Lee County School Superintendent Brian Austin on Monday said that Thomas Walker was the only county school affected by the decision to delay in-person classes until Jan. 11.
"All other LCPS sites will continue with in-person instruction," Austin said. "Administration will continue to monitor the impact of the ongoing pandemic on operations at each school and will work with the local health department to best serve our students and community."
Lee County now operates on a four-day in-person class schedule with Fridays set for remote learning.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported 48 COVID-19-related cases and one related death for totals of 5,157 and 128 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 19 cases for totals of 2,151 and 60 deaths. Lee County had 16 cases for 1,566 and 30 deaths.
Scott County had 10 cases and one death for 1,252 and 36 deaths. Norton added three cases for 178 and one death.
The VDH reported 3,771 new cases and eight deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 367,536 cases and 5,132 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 5,261,537 of 8.63 million residents, or 60.97%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,383,477 people have been tested to date, or 50.79%. In the LENOWISCO district, 33,463 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 38.7%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report decreased from 32.5% to 32.4%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate rose from 15.3% to 15.8%.
Red Onion State Prison had 25 inmate cases and decreased one cases for 2 active staff/contractor cases Sunday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had one inmate case and dropped seven cases for 12 active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and dropped to no active staff/contractor case.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after an eight-day increase in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall five-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Lee counties schools were ranked highest-risk with Scott County Schools higher-risk and Norton City schools lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.