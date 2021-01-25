The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily COVID-19 cases neared 40 and 264 people got vaccinations, according to Monday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 39 COVID-19-related cases and no new deaths for totals of 6,347 and 158 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 27 cases for totals of 2,606 and 82 deaths. Lee County had 10 cases for 2,056 and 33 deaths.
Scott County had one case for 1,460 and 41 deaths. Norton saw one case for 225 and two deaths.
According to Monday’s VDH’s online vaccine summary dashboard - ttps://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-vaccine-summary/, 5,720 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in the LENOWISCO Health District since vaccines became available in Virginia – 264 additional doses since Sunday’s report and 6.61% of the district population.
The number of people in the district who have received the recommended two doses is 577 – 0.67% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 458,472 vaccine doses have been given and 64,381 people received two doses – 0.75 percent of the 8.63 million state population.
The VDH reported 6,172 new cases and three new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 478,619 cases and 6,081 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 6,234,212 of 8.63 million residents, or 72.24%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,056,432 people have been tested to date, or 58.59%. In the LENOWISCO district, 37,059 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 42.86%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Monday’s report dropped from 19.1% to 18.7%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 12.7% to 12.6%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 30 inmate cases and added a case for five active staff/contractor cases Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and dropped two cases for three active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Monday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 21-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall seven-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.