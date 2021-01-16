The LENOWISCO district’s daily COVID-19 cases dropped to 31 with no new deaths, according to Saturday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 31 COVID-19-related cases for totals of 5,963 and 146 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County saw 13 cases for totals of 2,487 and 71 deaths. Lee County had seven cases for 1,863 and 32 deaths.
Norton had six cases for 221 and three deaths. Scott County had five cases for 1,385 and 40 deaths.
The VDH reported 6,757 new cases and 50 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 429,391 cases and 5,706 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 5,815,263 of 8.63 million residents, or 67.38%. For nasal swab testing only, 4,764,813 people have been tested to date, or 55.21%. In the LENOWISCO district, 35,567 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 41.13%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report decreased from 20.5% to 19%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 15.2% to 14.7%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 28 inmate cases and dropped one case to four active staff/contractor cases Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and seven active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor case.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as fluctuating after a 12-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as fluctuating based on an overall three-day increase in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, all four divisions were ranked lowest-risk.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.